It’s Monday again, and Amazon is giving us new deals to consider. Now, we have the 10.2-inch iPad, the new Alexa-enabled Echo Buds from Amazon, and more products on sale.

You can currently get up to $99 in savings when you purchase Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad. Deals can be found for as much as $250 shipped, but maybe the best option is the Wi-Fi only 128GB model that’s being sold for just $329.99.

NVIDIA’s Shield TV streaming stick is being sold for just $129.99. This is the first time this device gets a discount, and it will let you save $20 since it’s usually priced at $150.

More streaming stick discounts include Amazon’s Fire TV 4K Stick and other options from $25. The Fire TV Stick is usually found for $50, but it can now be yours for $34.99 shipped, the entry-level Fire TV Stick lets you save $15, which means you would only have to pay $25.

Amazon’s latest Alexa-enabled Echo Buds are now available for $90, $40 down from its original $130 price. These wireless earbuds deliver active noise reduction powered by Bose, and you can get up to 5Hrs of non-stop music, which each charge, and you get 4 of those with the included charging case.

Another option for those wanting to buy a new pair of wireless earbuds is the Anker’s latest Soundcore Life P2 True wireless earbuds that are available for just $49.99 shipped, and they will give you a total of 40hrs of music playback and IX7 waterproofing.

And for those who want to keep an eye on your belongings or extra security in their homes, the Blink XT2 2-camera security system is available for $140, with $40 in savings, and you can also add an extra camera for $70, or the 1 camera kit for $80, both of them with $20 off.