It’s Monday again, and Amazon is giving us new deals to consider. Now, we have the 10.2-inch iPad, the new Alexa-enabled Echo Buds from Amazon, and more products on sale.
You can currently get up to $99 in savings when you purchase Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad. Deals can be found for as much as $250 shipped, but maybe the best option is the Wi-Fi only 128GB model that’s being sold for just $329.99.
Buy new 10.2-inch iPad
NVIDIA’s Shield TV streaming stick is being sold for just $129.99. This is the first time this device gets a discount, and it will let you save $20 since it’s usually priced at $150.
Buy NVIDIA Shield TV | 4K HDR Streaming Media Player
More streaming stick discounts include Amazon’s Fire TV 4K Stick and other options from $25. The Fire TV Stick is usually found for $50, but it can now be yours for $34.99 shipped, the entry-level Fire TV Stick lets you save $15, which means you would only have to pay $25.
Buy Fire TV Stick 4K
Buy Fire TV Stick
Amazon’s latest Alexa-enabled Echo Buds are now available for $90, $40 down from its original $130 price. These wireless earbuds deliver active noise reduction powered by Bose, and you can get up to 5Hrs of non-stop music, which each charge, and you get 4 of those with the included charging case.
Buy Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds
Another option for those wanting to buy a new pair of wireless earbuds is the Anker’s latest Soundcore Life P2 True wireless earbuds that are available for just $49.99 shipped, and they will give you a total of 40hrs of music playback and IX7 waterproofing.
Buy Anker Soundcore Life P2
And for those who want to keep an eye on your belongings or extra security in their homes, the Blink XT2 2-camera security system is available for $140, with $40 in savings, and you can also add an extra camera for $70, or the 1 camera kit for $80, both of them with $20 off.