While every Mac comes with a one-year limited warranty, AppleCare+ for Mac extends your coverage to three years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months. In addition, you can buy AppleCare+ during the checkout process when you purchase your new Mac or within 60 days of your Mac purchase. In the United States, the AppleCare+ for M1 MacBook Air used to cost $249. Now, the company is lowering its prices for the AppleCare+ package for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with the M1 chip.

The prices may have been lowered, but the coverage offered by the plans, as well as accidental damage fees, appear to remain unchanged.In the United States, AppleCare+ for the MacBook Air now costs $199 instead of $249. While Apple no longer sells the Intel-based MacBook Air model directly, the new price applies to both the M1 model and the Intel variant.

On the other hand, Apple has split AppleCare+ into two separate plans for the M1 and Intel-based models for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The price of the M1 MacBook Pro has been lowered to $249 from $269. However, AppleCare+ for the Intel-based model remains at $269. Hence, if you buy an M1 MacBook Pro, you will also get a discount on the AppleCare+ package. The new prices are also available in countries like Canada.

According to MacRumors, customers who recently purchased AppleCare+ for one of the affected MacBook models can contact Apple Support for assistance with canceling their current AppleCare+ plan and purchasing a new one at the lower price. Apple hasn’t provided a cutoff date for the eligibility of this offer.

As mentioned above, AppleCare+ for Mac provides up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage.