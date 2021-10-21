Apple has announced the latest generation of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops during its ‘Unleashed’ event on 18 October. The new devices are all about performance and feature Apple’s latest M1 Pro and M1 Max latest chips to power the devices. A new find reveals that Apple has increased some of its AppleCare prices for the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices.

MacRumors noticed that AppleCare+ for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is now priced at $399, which is $20 more than it cost for the previous generation of the 16-inch model. As for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, AppleCare+ costs $279, a $10 increase over the last generation of 13-inch Intel laptops.

AppleCare+ offers priority service and cheaper repairs, and although it’s expensive, it could save you a lot of money when repairing a display. Apple hasn’t revealed the repair prices for the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices, but it’ll likely be published very soon, and the display will likely cost more than for the last generation due to its size. If you purchase AppleCare+ with your new device, you’ll get three years of coverage, along with protection from two incidents of accidental damage every 12 months. If the device has a manufacturing issue, Apple will cover all repair costs and fees.

Apple still offers renewable annual plans for 16-inch machines for $150, or $100 for the 14-inch model, which will continue to be applied to the device until it is canceled. It’s a great way to add more protection, but it comes at a price, and it’s often recommended to pick these after the 3-year coverage has expired.

