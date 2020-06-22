Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 is all set to take place as an online-only event on June 22. The company is expected to make new software and hardware announcements at the event. Moreover, this year’s WWDC will be free to watch for all on Apple’s homepage, Apple Events app on Apple TV, and Apple’s developer website and app. You can watch the Apple WWDC 2020 livestream below:

Apple WWDC 2020 livestream

Apple WWDC 2020 start time

The event starts at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST / 1 PM. ET / 5 PM GMT / June 23 at 3 AM AEST). It will go on till June 26.

Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS, new ARM Macs and more expected

Leaks and rumors suggest that Apple will present the new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. The company is also said to announce a new iMac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple AirTags.

iOS 14 is likely to enhance multi-tasking features, bring a new layout for the home screen, revamp augmented reality apps for the iPhones. Moreover, it is said to be renamed to ‘iPhoneOS’.

Further, Apple is rumored to announce a big shift for Mac computers at its WWDC 2020 event. It could launch the first Mac powered by ARM-based chipset. The move is said to allow the company to make thinner laptops with better battery life and quieter cooling fans. The move has been rumored for years. Plus, the might give us an iMac refresh with a new design, T2 security chip, and AMD Navi GPU.

Moreover, Apple is reportedly set to launch the Apple Tags, which is said to be tiny physical Bluetooth tracker that can help iPhone users track their personal items such as luggage bags, wallets, and backpacks. The company may also announce an over-ear headphone.

The Cupertino giant could also announce a new Apple TV 4K with A12X chip. It might come in 64GB and 128GB models. Apart from these announcements, we expect a few more surprises from Apple.