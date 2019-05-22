Apple WWDC 2019 date revealed for June 3 as invites go out

Apple has started sending out invites to its annual Developer Conference. The WWDC 2019 date kicking off the keynote is June 3, 2019, starting 10:00AM Pacific Time / 1:00PM. Eastern Time. The keynote will take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Apple is expected to show off its next versions for the iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems. The iPhone-maker should also reveal more information about the services it introduced earlier this year, including Apple Card, TV+, and Apple Arcade.

While hardware is sometimes present at WWDC, this year, with the recently updated MacBooks, we might not see any gadgets, though Apple has the ability to surprise everyone.