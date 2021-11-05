Apple now has a lot of smart devices under its branding. The original HomePod, HomePod mini, Apple TV, and the company is also tipped to introduce a new AR/VR mixed reality headset next year. Naturally, as the company’s smart home devices portfolio expands, the need for an operating system that runs and binds all the devices arises. Now, according to a job listing spotted by MacRumors on Apple’s website, Apple is developing an operating system for smart home devices called homeOS.

The job listing was published on the website back on October 11, but is was spotted only recently. Interestingly, since the news came out, Apple has removed all the references of “homeOS” from its website. The job listing, when it was pushed, said that Apple was looking for a software engineer for its Music team.

“You’ll get to work with system engineers across Apple, learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and homeOS, and optimizing your code for performance in ways only Apple can. Come join our team and make a real difference for music lovers worldwide,” said the now redacted job listing.

This isn’t the first time homeOS has been spotted on Apple’s website. In June, another job listing had the word “homeOS,” however, didn’t reveal any information regarding it. It remains to be seen what Apple has plans for the operating system of its smart home devices.

Via: MacRumors