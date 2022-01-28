Apple will soon let you update your AirPods firmware using your Mac

Updating the AirPods wireless earbuds is easy and painless. All it requires is the user to connect it to an iPad or iPhone, and the earbuds will be updated automatically to the latest firmware. Until now, the process wasn’t supported when the AirPods were connected to Mac computers, which appears to be changing very soon. Apple released iOS 15.4, iPad OS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 recently that included the new feature.

9to5Mac discovered that macOS Monterey 12.3 beta allows AirPods wireless earbuds to be updated using a Mac computer. The new beta software was released on Thursday to developers, and it included several bug fixes, security patches, and new features, like updating AirPods.

During 9to5Mac’s testing, they were able to update to successfully update a pair of AirPods Pro to the latest firmware using the new macOS 12.3 beta update. The update works the exact same way as when using an iPhone or an iPad, and the update is triggered automatically as soon as the earbuds are connected. This means that users won’t be able to trigger the update manually, and having the AirPods connected in the charging cradle can help make the process faster. When the AirPods are connected to a Mac, it doesn’t currently show whether the earbuds are being updated or any available updates to be downloaded to AirPods.

Supposedly, this process will work with all currently supported AirPods, including the original AirPods, AirPods 2nd generation (both wired and wireless), AirPods 3rd generation, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. There’s no information on when the new seamless update process will roll out, or when macOS Monterey 12.3 will come out of beta, but we should expect the feature to arrive in the coming weeks and months ahead.

Do you prefer updating your devices automatically, or do you like triggering the update manually? Let us know in the comments!