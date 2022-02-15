Apple will soon give you a pricing estimate your iPhone repair

Apple has released a new update for its Apple Support app bumping it to version 4.5. The app brings a number of new features. Now, in addition to letting users schedule their repair appointments, the app shows the pricing estimate of the repair.

With the new update, Apple has added a new section to the app called "Tell us what’s happening." When you tap this, you'll be given a space where you'll quickly be able to type out your device’s problem. After processing it, the app will show you "relevant support options."

In addition to showing relevant support options, the app will also show you "price estimates for common repair topics." This won't be the final repair price of your iPhone, but it should give you an idea of how much your repair will cost provided you correctly describe your problem in the app. This option is only available in select locations for now but we expect Apple to expand it to more regions soon.

Here is the official changelog from Apple:

Tell us what's happening in your own words to get relevant support options

See price estimates for common repair topics in select locations

App now available and translated for users in Ukraine

Performance enhancements and bug fixes

