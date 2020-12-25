It seems that the latest M1 Macs aren’t as perfect as we had initially thought. It seems that these powerful devices have been presenting compatibility issues when connected to ultrawide or super ultrawide monitors. Luckily Apple has already acknowledged this problem, and it seems that we would soon get a fix with the newest version of macOS BigSur.

The guys over at Macworld found a brief support document that explains the reason for the problem, as the latest M1 Macs apparently can’t recognize the native resolution of these large monitors.

“If the supported resolution isn’t available on an ultrawide or super-ultrawide external display connected to your Mac with Apple M1 chip

“If you connect an ultrawide or super-ultrawide monitor to your Mac with Apple M1 chip, some resolutions supported by your display may not be available.

“Apple is aware of this issue and resolution is planned for a future macOS update.

“To see the additional resolutions for your external display, choose Apple menu > System Preferences, click Displays, then press and hold the Option key while you click Scaled.”

Now, this support page suggests that you may be able to find a temporary solution for your M1 Mac by switching between additional resolution in the Apple menu, but that doesn’t mean that users will indeed fix the issue. However, there’s another fix that was provided by Twitter user Imtiaaz. He explains that he found his way around this issue by installing SwichResX, which gave him the proper resolutions for his device.

For now, we can only wait until Apple sends the new macOS BigSur update to solve this problem. At least we can be sure that it will arrive before the rumored launch of a new 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro. These new M1 Macs could launch in the second or third quarter of 2021 with a new mini-LED display, which would help extend the M1 Mac’s battery life even further.

Source MacWorld

Via 9to5Mac