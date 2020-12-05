Apple has launched a new ‘iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues’ that will solve the issues of several users who have experienced Touch issues with their devices. This new program will fix the “small percentage” of iPhone 11 displays that have stopped responding to touch input for free if certain conditions are met.

“Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module. Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.”

Apple accepts that there are some iPhone 11 devices with defective display modules. These phones were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020, and if your device has been affected, here’s you can get it serviced for free.

First, you have to type your phone’s serial number in the serial number checker provided on the Apple Support page, to see if your iPhone 11 is eligible for the program. After verifying that you can get a free fix, you will have to find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store, or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center, where your device will be examined prior to the service.

You should also backup your iPhone 11 to iCloud or your computer and make sure that it doesn’t have a cracked screen since that issue will have to be reserved prior to the service, and yes, there may be a cost for that repair.

Still, it’s cool to know that Apple’s got a nice plan to fix your device. We also hope that Cupertino also fixes other problems affecting its latest iPhone 12 lineup, which include dropping 5G and LTE services and the latest one that’s now draining the phone’s battery.

Source Apple Support

Via MacRumors