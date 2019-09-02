Apple will repair your Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 cracked screens for free

If you have an aluminum case Apple Watch Series 2 or 3 and you’ve noticed that the screen cracked, the manufacturer’s Authorized Service Providers will replace these displays for free. Apparently, this is an issue recently discovered by Apple on some models (eligible devices in the table below), for which the manufacturer is taking responsibility.

Apple has determined that, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminum models of an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. The crack may begin on one side and then may continue around the screen as shown in the images below.

Accidental damage won’t be covered, and devices with stainless steel or ceramic cases won’t be part of the program either. On its support page (source link below), Apple also illustrates how these cracks appear (image below), form, and develop. So, if you’ve bought one of these devices between September 2017 and all the way through the end of this month, if you’ll notice a cracked screen, take it to the Authorized Service Provider for a free repair.