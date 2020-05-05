Apple will reopen its only store in Vienna, Austria, later today, and it will open almost all of its stores in Australia in the following days.

Apple Kärntner Straße in Vienna will reopen its doors today at 11:am local time, making it the second store that resumes its operations outside of China. Apple will also reopen 21 out of its 22 Stores in Australia on Thursday, May 7. The only store that will remain closed is the one located in Sydney. All of these stores will operate on limited hours, and their focus would most likely be on repairs and purchase pickups.

There is no word on when stores in North America will start reopening, but Apple plans to reopen stores on a city by city, county by county basis, including social distancing measures to prevent possible COVID-19 infections.

Source MacRumors

