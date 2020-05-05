Apple will reopen its only store in Vienna, Austria, later today, and it will open almost all of its stores in Australia in the following days.

Apple Kärntner Straße in Vienna will reopen its doors today at 11:am local time, making it the second store that resumes its operations outside of China. Apple will also reopen 21 out of its 22 Stores in Australia on Thursday, May 7. The only store that will remain closed is the one located in Sydney. All of these stores will operate on limited hours, and their focus would most likely be on repairs and purchase pickups.

There is no word on when stores in North America will start reopening, but Apple plans to reopen stores on a city by city, county by county basis, including social distancing measures to prevent possible COVID-19 infections.

Source MacRumors

Via MacRumors

You May Also Like
iPhone 12

iPhone 12 leak: Four models in 2020, price starts at $649

The iPhone 12 launch might be reported to have been delayed, but…
Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi could give us a smartphone with a 150MP camera this year

It seems that Xiaomi may deliver a phone with a killer camera in the last quarter of 2020, or at least the largest camera sensor in a smartphone yet

Apple makes it easier to unlock an iPhone while wearing a face mask

Face ID will no longer repeatedly try to verify a face while wearing a mask, as users can now go to the passcode screen with a single swipe.