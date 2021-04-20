Apple finally launched its long-delayed AirTag object tracker earlier today. There was not much of a surprise element there, as leaks had already given us a glimpse of what they look like and also revealed some of their key capabilities. But they’re finally here, and it’s a big deal for folks who have been awaiting its arrival patiently for years. However, the announcement also marked Apple revealing the release window for iOS 14.5 update that adds support for Apple’s object tracker. Curious? As per Apple, iOS 14.5 update will be rolled out next week.

“AirTag requires iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 14.5 or later, or iPad running iPadOS 14.5 or later. These software updates will be available starting next week. Customers must have an Apple ID and be signed into their iCloud account. Certain features require Find My to be enabled in iCloud settings,” Apple said in its press release. Once the update arrives, users will be able to link the AirTag with their device using the Find My app. Once the linking is done using the iCloud account, AirTag taps into the global Find My network to track your belongings.

Made out of stainless steel, the Apple-branded object tracker is also IP67-certified for dust and water resistance. AirTags are priced at $29 a pop, however, you can save some cash if you purchase the 4-pack that costs $99. They will be up for grabs starting Friday on April 30, just a few days before the rollout of iOS 14.5 begins via the stable channel.

In addition to adding support for AirTag, iOS 14.5 will also add a ton of useful features, some of which have already been spotted in action via the beta updates. One of them is ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ that allows users to unlock their iPhone using an Apple Watch, saving them the trouble of removing face masks for Face ID to do its trick. Additionally, the update will also enable support for dual-SIM connectivity globally, and adds a new crowdsourcing feature for reporting accidents in Apple Maps, thanks to a new ‘Report’ button.