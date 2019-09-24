Apple will manufacture the Mac Pro in the U.S. after all

Apple announced that production for its recently introduced 2019 Mac Pro will begin soon, and it will happen in the United States, after all. When Apple introduced the super-computer, it didn’t specify where production will take place, but now, according to the iPhone-maker, we know it will go down in “the same Austin facility where Mac Pro has been made since 2013”.

Shortly after the introduction reports claimed that Apple would move its Mac Pro manufacturing process to China in order to speed up the process and keep costs down. The decision to keep production in the U.S. came shortly after “a federal product exclusion” Apple received for “certain necessary components”.

We believe deeply in the power of American innovation. That’s why every Apple product is designed and engineered in the US, and made up of parts from 36 states, supporting 450,000 jobs with US suppliers, and we’re going to continue growing here — Tim Cook

President Trump was firm in telling Apple that there will be no tariff waivers for the Mac Pro parts made in China, urging the Cupertino company to make everything necessary in the USA, in order to avoid tariffs.