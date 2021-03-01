concept-iphone-punch-hole
Image Credit: XLeaks7 x CoverPigtou

Long ago, thick bezels on a phone were the norm. Then came the era of the notch, which kept getting smaller over the years. And these days, the punch-hole design is everywhere. The major exception? Apple. iPhones have stuck with the same wide, boat-shaped since 2017, but that might finally change next year. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has mentioned in a research note (via Macrumors) that Apple will finally warm up to the idea of hole-punch cutouts in 2022. Kuo notes that ‘some iPhones’  might flaunt a hole-punch design next year. 

“Kuo said the hole-punch display design will be adopted by high-end 2022 iPhones at a minimum, and if production yields are good enough, all 2022 iPhone models may use this design.”

Finally, iPhones with a fresh design!

Kuo specifically mentions that high-end iPhones will be the first to flaunt a hole-punch, which means we are likely going to see a new design on the 2022 Pro and Pro Max models. Interestingly, we first heard the rumor of a hole-punch on a ‘5G iPhone’ all the way back in 2018. Interestingly, another leak that surfaced this year suggests that the upcoming iPad might serve as a testbed for punch-hole design on iPad devices. Have a look:

But bidding goodbye to the notch is not merely an aesthetic change. A no-notch approach means only two things – either Apple has removed the Face ID hardware on the device and equipped it with a Touch ID module, OR, the company has somehow managed to cram all those sensors into a tiny circular cutout. The latter is quite unlikely though. 

An in-display Touch ID sensor on iPhones is likely happening next year.

Lately, multiple reports have claimed that Apple is experimenting with in-display Touch ID fingerprint sensors. More specifically, Apple is reportedly testing optical in-screen fingerprint sensing modules, unlike the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors that you’ll find on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. We’ve also come across such a possibility in Apple’s patent applications as well

However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently mentioned that Apple is not entirely going to abandon Face ID hardware in favor of in-screen fingerprint sensors. The hardware not only facilitates authentication, but also brings to life features such as Memoji. Back in June, we also saw an alleged iPhone prototype without a notch and rocking an in-display Touch ID hardware. 

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
