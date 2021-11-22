Apple will fix your iPhone 12 and 12 Pro for free if the speaker has audio issues

The Apple iPhone 12 Series were announced back in September 2020, and Apple just issued a statement that qualifies some units for a free repair. Some iPhone 12 and 12 Pro units are experiencing issues with the speaker, and Apple will fix all problems for devices that were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

Some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units may not emit any sound from the receiver during calls, and some of the components might fail. As a result of the incident, Apple will fix all devices that were manufactured between the dates, and repair them for free of charge. Do note that the display has to be in great condition, and if it’s broken, it will have to be replaced first – which isn’t part of the free repair program.

“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service.”

The current repair program is eligible to all users globally, though Apple mentions that it “may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.” The repair program covers the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and the current program doesn’t extend the warranty coverage of the two models.

If you want to get your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices fixed, you’ll have three options to choose from.

You can find an Apple Authorized Service Provides

You can make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store

Or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center