Apple’s new Macs powered by the in-house silicon M1 silicon has been well-received so far, with a lot of praise being directed towards the performance and battery life jump they bring to the table. however, it appears that the M1 Macs are having trouble recognizing certain resolutions when connected with ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitors. Apple is aware of the problem and has promised to roll out an fix via a macOS update.

A third-party app called SwitchResX helps get rid of the issue.

“If you connect an ultrawide or super-ultrawide monitor to your Mac with Apple M1 chip, some resolutions supported by your display may not be available,” Apple says in a support document spotted by the folks over at Macrumors. In case you are connecting your MacBook Pro, MacBook Air or the new Mac Mini powered by the M1 chip, try pressing and holding the press Option key while you click Scaled in the Displays section of System Preferences. Apple recommends this trick, and it actually appears to have worked for a few users plagued by the issue.

As per a few user complaints that we’ve so far come across on Reddit, ultrawide monitors with resolutions such as 5120×1440 pixels work fine when connected to an Intel-powered MacBook, but the maximum resolution they can achieve when connected to an M1 Mac is 3840×1080 pixels. A third-party workaround appears to be working for some users though. For those experiencing resolution scaling issues when connecting their M1 Mac with an ultrawide monitor, an app called SwitchResX apparently solves the issue.

READ MORE: Microsoft Office apps get a performance boost as they now run natively on M1 Macs

The aforementioned third-party app trick has worked for many M1 Mac users plagued by the problem, but a native fix via a macOS update is the best way to go. In case you’re seeing the issue, make sure that the connectivity standard is right. Apple has specified that the HDMI 2.0 interface on the M1 Mac Mini only supports 4K resolution, while the Thunderbolt port goes up to 6K, both at a peak refresh rate of 60Hz.