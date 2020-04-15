Author
Apple’s long-running partnership with (RED) allows the company to donate a share of proceeds from the (PRODUCT)RED portfolio of gadgets and accessories for HIV/AIDS programs. Now, Apple has announced that it will divert 100% percent of the eligible proceeds towards coronavirus relief efforts for the next few months.

“Now through September 30, Apple is partnering with (RED) to redirect 100% of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response,” Apple notes. Doing so will help the company play a role in supporting health systems threatened by the coronavirus pandemic, which in turn will ensure that the HIV/AIDS program survives in the longer run.

Apple will donate a share of profits from its (PRODUCT)RED lineup, including the new iPhone SE, to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts. Earlier this month, Apple also entered in a landmark partnership with Google to develop a contact tracing system for identifying coronavirus exposure and helping flatten the curve.

Source: Apple

