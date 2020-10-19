Getting an iPhone repaired by Apple is never a modest budget affair, and the same will continue for the iPhone 12 series as well. The official Apple Support website has listed the cost of screen replacement for the iPhone 12 lineup and it starts at $279. Actually, the cost of screen replacement for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will set you back by $279. This is most likely due to the fact that both the phones pack an identical 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. However, if you have an Apple Care+ plan, the screen replacement will only set you back by $29.

Note: Do keep in mind that these are screen replacement costs for out of warranty devices. Additionally, the company has also revealed the amount it will charge for fixing “other damages.” For an out of warranty iPhone 12, you’ll have to fork out $449, while the cost goes up to $549 for the iPhone 12 Pro.

It is also worth noting that Apple has used ceramic glass on the iPhone 12 series, which is claimed to be at least four times stronger compared to the solution used for the iPhone 11 series. However, the cost has actually not gone up for the iPhone 12 Pro. What this means is Apple is likely taking a hit on the profit margin here, but for vanilla iPhones, the repair charges have touched a higher bar that will only go up with each new generation.