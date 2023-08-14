Apple is only a few weeks away from revealing the new iPhone 15 series of high-end smartphones, alongside the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Generation) smartwatches. We’ve already covered all the things we’re expecting to see at the Apple Fall event. We’ve mentioned that we’re not expecting to see a massive upgrade in terms of design and performance for this year’s Apple Watch series, and a new report has come out to say when we could expect the changes we’ve been wanting to see for several years.

According to the latest leaks and rumors, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) will be minor updates. They’ll likely come with a new Apple S9 series chip, improving efficiency and performance. We’re not expecting any new major features to arrive in 2023. Instead, that might be what’s coming next on the upcoming Apple Watch X, according to Mark Gurman and the latest Power On newsletter.

According to Gurman, Apple is preparing a major redesign for the Apple Watch, and it’s referred to as the Apple Watch X. If this reminds you of the iPhone X, you’re right. The X marked the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, and Apple has completely redesigned the iPhone into the phone we all know and love today. Since then, the company has made several refinements and made the curved sides go away in favor of flat side panels and an even cleaner look.

The Apple Watch (1st Generation) was officially unveiled back in September 2014, and launched later in April 2015. The standard aluminum, 38mm model retailed for $349, while the larger stainless steel started at $549. There was also an Apple Watch Edition with an 18-karat gold case that retailed for $10,000. However, this was later discounted the next year when the Apple Watch 2 came out.

We could expect a similar transition for the Apple Watch X, and according to Gurman’s report, we could see Apple slim down the smartwatch with a thinner case, and there’s a chance we could also see a new magnetic attachment system for attaching and swapping bands on the smartwatch.

“Apple is planning a “Watch X” model to mark the device’s 10-year anniversary, and it promises to be the biggest overhaul yet.”

According to the people involved in the development of the new Apple Watch, there are a few issues with the current band mechanism that takes up a considerable amoun of space that could be better filled with a larger battery capacity or other components, making room for even more tech inside the small chassis. As per the report, Apple has explored a new magnetic band attachment system, though it remains to be seen if Apple will actually end up using this on the special Apple Watch X series.

There are other rumored changes coming to the Apple Watch, namely a new microLED display that could provide even more efficiency and brighter panels, not to mention even more colors. There’s another technology that could monitor blood pressure.

Apple Watch X sounds ambitious

The rumors of the 10th generation being marked with the X shouldn’t be too surprising, and it sounds believable. Though, as always, we’d recommend you take this news with a heavy grain of salt, since many things could change during the development phase.

The X could mark a complete redesign, allowing Apple to move to a new design language we’ve already seen on the Mac computers, the iPhone X, and later smartphones. The Apple Watch hasn’t received a major redesign since it launched, and Apple only made small incremental updates on an annual basis. It’s about time that Apple makes large improvements and re-introduces the device as a new, modern smartwatch that people have been asking for. We’re excited to hear more news about the potential X anniversary smartwatch that could be released in 2024 or 2025.