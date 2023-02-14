We are wrapping up today’s best deals with an excellent option for anyone looking to get fit in 2023, as Apple’s latest smartwatches are currently on sale. First, we have the Apple Watch Ultra starting at $749 after receiving a $50 discount. This will get you a new 49mm model with cellular connectivity. The Apple Watch Ultra features a strong Rugged Titanium case and a Midnight Ocean Band, Apple’s best fitness tracking sensors, precision GPS, extra-long battery life, a brighter Retina Display, and more.

Suppose you want a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can also consider going for the previous generation Apple Watch Series 7, which now sells for $355 on its 45mm model with GPS-only support. This model will get you a new smartwatch with a Green Aluminum Case and a Clover Sport Band. You also get some of the best fitness trackers on the market, Always-on Retina Display, Blood Oxygen and ECG apps, and more. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, remember that you can also consider picking up a second-generation Apple Watch SE for $299 with a 44mm case and LTE support. This model usually goes for $329, meaning you can score $30 in savings.

Another cool option arrives as the Garmin Vivoactive 4, which now sells for $200 thanks to the latest 39 percent savings. This smartwatch with body energy monitoring, animated workouts, Pulse Ox Sensor, and more is usually listed for $330, which means you can score $130 instant savings. Or pick up a new Garmin Instinct for just $158 and enjoy 37 percent savings.