12 Apple Watch tips and tricks you should know

Apple Watch is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches available out there. From tracking your workout to showing notifications to answering calls, Apple Watch can do a lot. Thanks to continued software support and updates, Apple has added a number of features to the watchOS in the past few years. There are just so many Apple Watch features that sometimes a lot of them go unnoticed. Here's a list of twelve less-known Apple Watch tips and tricks that you might not know about:

Less-known Apple Watch tips and tricks

1. Quickly launch favorite apps using Dock

If you're anything like me, you probably do not clear the recent apps using the side button of the Apple Watch (the one that's just below the Digital Crown). There is barely any reasonable use of the side button on the Apple Watch, but with a feature that I recently discovered, you can quickly access your favorite apps using the side button on your Watch.

To access favorite apps using the side button, go to the Watch app on your iPhone. Select Dock and then tap Favorites. Now you can select the apps that you want quick access to. For example, I have added the Workouts app, 365Scores (for soccer scores), Music, Phone, and some other apps that I can quickly launch by clicking the side button.

2. Silence Calls and Alerts

One of the great features of the Apple Watch is that you can answer phone calls directly on the smartwatch. However, there always comes a situation wherein you're not able to answer the call out loud on your Watch. In these situations, it's best to silence the call. To quickly silence the call on your Apple Watch, just rest the palm of your hand on the Watch's display and the call will be silenced. This trick also works for timers and other alerts.

3. Access Control Center in apps

The watchOS' Control Center lets you do a lot of things without going into the settings of your Apple Watch. You can enable/disable Wi-Fi, find your iPhone, and do a lot more right through the Control Center. You know that you can access the Control Center on the home screen of your Apple Watch by swiping up. However, the swipe-up gesture doesn't work when an app is open. To access Control Center from any app, press and hold the bottom of the screen and you should be able to access Control Center right within any app.

4. Skip workout countdown

Apple Watch is arguably one of the best fitness trackers out there. However, one of the annoying things about the smartwatch from Apple is the three-second delay it takes before the start of every workout. But, did you know that you can skip it? To directly start the workout without any delay, select the workout that you plan to do and then quickly tap on the screen to skip the countdown and go straight in.

5. Speak time

Despite using an OLED display, it can sometimes become difficult to read time, for e.g., in direct sunlight and using an analog watch face. Thankfully, Apple has built-in a feature on the Apple Watch that comes in handy in such situations. Simply tap and hold the display of your Apple Watch with two fingers and Siri will read out the current time loudly.

6. Find your iPhone

We all know that Apple Watch lets you ring your iPhone using the "Ping iPhone" feature. If your iPhone is near your Watch but you cannot spot it, you can simply tap the find iPhone option in the Control Center and your iPhone will start to buzz and ring. But did you know that you can also trigger the flash on your iPhone using this feature so that spot it quickly? Simply open the Control Center on your Apple Watch and long-press the Ping iPhone button. Now, in addition to making your iPhone ring, the Ping iPhone feature will also trigger the flash so you can find your iPhone fast.

7. Delete apps

Thanks to the support of developers, the Apple Watch app ecosystem has grown immensely. There are thousands of apps you can download on your Apple Watch. However, apps cost storage space and sometimes have a large number of apps making it difficult to find the one you're looking for, especially on such a small screen. For such situations, Apple has built-in the feature wherein you can delete the unwanted apps from your Apple Watch.

If you're in the home view, or the honeycomb app view, simply tap and hold on an app icon till the Watch enters the "jiggle" mode. Now, just like your iPhone, you can tap the delete button (x button) to remove the app from your Apple Watch. If you're in the list view, swipe left on the app that you want to delete and then tap the red delete button.

8. Take a screenshot

Another less-known feature of the Apple Watch is that it lets you take a screenshot that is directly saved in the Photo library of your iPhone. To enable the screenshot functionality on your Apple Watch, go to the Watch app on your iPhone. Next, select General and then turn on the Enable Screenshots toggle. Now you can take a screenshot on your Apple Watch by pressing the Digital Crown and the side button together and the screenshot will be saved on your iPhone.

9. Identify a song

If you hear a song and want to know what it is, just wake up Siri by saying "Hey, Siri" or pressing and holding the Digital Crown. Once Siri is triggered, just ask "What song is this" and Siri will let you know. Sadly, there's no iPhone-like Shazam Control Centre button right now that lets you search a song without asking the virtual assistant, but we do hope it comes with the next iteration of watchOS.

10. Quickly switch to the last opened app

On iPhone, you can switch to the last used app by simply swiping across the navigation bar. But did you know Apple Watch has similar functionality too? Simple double press the side button quickly and watchOS will take you to the last used app in a flash.

11. Force restart your Apple Watch

Apple Watch is probably the only smartwatch that runs on powerful hardware and software. But, in the end, it is powered by an operating system and it can malfunction unexpectedly. If your Apple Watch is unresponsive, you can force restart it. To force restart an Apple Watch, simply press and hold the Digital Crown and the side button till you see the Apple logo.

12. Adjust text size on Apple Watch

If you find the default size of text on the Apple Watch small, you can increase the text size to make it easier for you to interact with items on the screen. To increase or decrease the text size on your Apple Watch, go to the Settings → Display & Brightness → Text Size. Now you can tap the "Aa" button on the right side to increase the text size of your Apple Watch. Similarly, you can tap the "Aa" button on the left side to decrease the text size. If the text is still difficult to read, you can try enabling the Bold Text toggle.

These are some Apple Watch less-known tips and tricks that you need to know about. If you know about any other Apple Watch hidden feature that we should include in this list, then do share it with us in the comment section down below.