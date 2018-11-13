The Apple Watch gets the Spotify app with limited features

You can get the Spotify app for your Apple Watch starting today. This is the first version and it will most likely keep getting upgrades and more features as time passes.

Spotify for Apple Watch is now available in the App Store. It won’t replace the music streaming and offline playback features of the Apple Music App or at least for the moment. It just comes as a way to remotely control the music playback on your iPhone. Unfortunately, it’s not optimized for the Apple Watch Series 4 display sizes, but at least we know that little inconveniences will be fixed along the way.