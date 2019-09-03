Apple Watch sleep tracking reportedly coming next week

There have been plenty of rumors concerning the upcoming Apple Watch Series 5 update, believed to be unveiled at the September 10 iPhone 11 event. Some even went as far as trying to predict blood pressure and blood sugar detection, as far fetched as this may sound. However, a more realistic prediction popped up today, concerning a feature which the Apple Watch already has, granted, with third party apps.

Sleep tracking could be officially supported on the S5, especially now that Apple has purchased Beddit, a sleep monitor product and companion app. The feature is internally called “Time in Bed tracking”, according to 9to5mac, and will monitor quality of sleep by engaging multiple sensors that look for the user’s movement, heart rate, and noises.

Additionally, if the watch detects that the user woke up and started the day before the alarm time, it will disable the alarm for that particular day. The bed time system will also enable Do Not Disturb automatically when the user goes to bed.

The report also mentions that the feature might not require new hardware, as the S5 will be a minor update over the current generation Series 4.