Apple unveiled the brand new Apple Watch Series 9 today at the company's Wonderlust event. This smartwatch takes the top spot from the Apple Watch Series 8, which topped our list of the best smartwatches in 2023. Even though it maintains a similar appearance to its predecessor, it comes packed with fresh new features, including the faster Apple S9 SiP, gesture controls, and the latest watchOS 10.

At the Apple Event, the company also unveiled the brand new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max flagship devices. The company also introduced the updated Apple Watch Ultra 2 and upgraded the year-old AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds with USB-C.

Apple Watch Series 9: Pricing and availability

The new Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch is available to order right now, and it will become available from Friday, September 22. The price of the Apple Watch Series 9 varies based on your choice of model. Prices begin at $399 for the 41mm GPS-only version and reach $749 for the Stainless Steel GPS+Cellular model. Here's a simple table to display the prices for different Apple Watch Series 9 options:

Case Finish Case Size Connectivity Price Aluminum 41mm GPS-only $399 GPS+Cellular $499 45mm GPS-only $429 GPS+Cellular $529 Stainless Steel 41mm GPS+Cellular $699 45mm GPS+Cellular $749

Colors

The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in two case finishes: aluminum and stainless steel. The aluminum case variant is available in five colors: starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and a new pink case. Meanwhile, the stainless steel case comes in gold, silver, and graphite.

Apple also offers its own straps and has partnered with companies like Nike and Hermès for additional band options. The company has also discontinued its leather straps in favor of a new material called FineWoven, which they say has a suede-like feel.

Technical Specifications

Apple Watch Series 9 Brand Apple Battery Life Up to 18 hours Operating System watchOS 10 Case Material Aluminum or Stainless Steel Display Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display CPU Apple S9 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor Storage 64GB Connectivity GPS-only and GPS + Cellular models Health sensors ECG, Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, Temperature, Irregular rhythm notifications Color options Aluminum: Starlight, Midnight, Silver, (PRODUCT)RED, Pink; Stainless Steel: Gold, Silver, Graphite Brightness 2000 nits GPS L1 GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou Fast charging Yes IP Rating IP6X

Design

When it comes to the design of the Apple Watch Series 9, there's no significant change. Apple last tweaked the design with the Series 7, increasing the display size by 20%, but now it's pretty much the same. It's a rectangular smartwatch with an edge-to-edge OLED screen and a Digital Crown on the side.

You can pick from two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and two casing materials, aluminum and stainless steel, with prices varying accordingly, as we mentioned earlier. The Digital Crown and side button remain unchanged, and there's no new Action Button like the one on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The durability ratings also remain the same. The Apple Watch Series 9 maintains the same ratings as before: IP6X and WR50. The "6" in IP6X stands for its dust resistance, while WR50 indicates it can handle submersion up to 50 meters underwater. As for colors, there's a new pink option for the aluminum variant, while the other choices remain unchanged.

Display

While the design hasn't seen major changes, Apple did improve the display of the Watch Series 9. The new display can reach a brightness of up to 2000 nits, which is twice as bright as last year's Apple Watch Series 8. The higher peak brightness will ensure it's easier to read the text in broad daylight. Additionally, for those who find the Apple Watch's display too bright in low-light conditions, it can now dim all the way down to just 1 nit.

Internal Hardware Upgrades

One of the major changes with the Apple Watch Series 9 is the new Apple S9 chip inside. This chipset, according to Apple, brings improved performance and capabilities to the Watch. It's equipped with a CPU sporting a whopping 5.6 billion transistors, which is a 60% increase compared to the Series 8, and the GPU is now 30% faster. Additionally, there's a new 4-core Neural Engine that processes on-device machine learning tasks twice as fast.

Thanks to the new Neural Engine, the Apple Watch Series 9 can process the most-used Siri commands on-device now. For example, you can just ask Siri to log your medication, and it will process that command offline without your request going to the cloud. Another notable addition is the new Ultra Wide Band chip inside that makes precision finding even better.

New Ways to Control Apple Watch

Apple is bringing a new and convenient gesture control feature in the Apple Watch Series 9, allowing users to perform tasks without physically touching the screen. With the new double-tap gesture — by tapping their index finger and thumb together — users can answer calls, pause timers, snooze alarms, and more.

Although a similar feature was available on previous Apple Watch models through accessibility settings, Apple says the new gesture has been added thanks to the faster Neural Engine. According to Apple, it processes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor using an all-new algorithm, enhancing its responsiveness.

Health Features

Unlike the Apple Watch Series 8, which introduced a new temperature sensor, the Series 9 doesn't bring any new sensors to the table. This means you still get the impressive array of health features that the previous model offered. These features include the Blood Oxygen app, ECG app, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, low cardio notifications, temperature sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection.

Thanks to the faster Apple S9 chipset, health features are now deeply integrated with Siri. For example, users can ask about their previous night's sleep duration and even check on their progress in closing their Activity rings. Additionally, users can also make Siri requests on the Series 9 to log health data like weight and medications taken just via speech.

Battery

Apple continues its tradition of offering up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge with the Series 9, just like previous Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 9 also includes the Low Power mode that can stretch usage to 36 hours when needed. Additionally, faster charging is also available, allowing your Series 9 to reach 0-80% in just 45 minutes.

All in all, the Apple Watch Series 9 appears to be a modest improvement over the Series 8. Nonetheless, if you're looking for a new smartwatch and are already an iPhone user, this is the best choice for you out there. With its faster chipset and brighter display, the Apple Watch is now better than ever.