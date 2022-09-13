Apple Watch Series 8 features some marginal improvements over the last generation. So, is it worth buying? Give this article a read to find out!

As much as the Apple Watch is a feature-rich health gadget, a lot of uproar around it rises from the unique user experience and safety features it provides; this view is made more evident by Apple's presentation of the smartwatch. Since I got my Series 6 back in 2021, followed by a sudden upgrade to the Series 7, with the integration and fitness tracking it provides, I haven't seen much reason to turn around and use a different wearable.

So when Apple announced the latest generation at its Far Out keynote event on September 7, 2022 — alongside the iPhone 14 lineup — I was keen on knowing what was new, especially with the sheer number of rumors floating about. Now, Series 8 comes with some minor upgrades, so the highlight was that Apple streamlined its lineup to offer three models this year, each at different price points, with the most expensive model heading into new territory.

Note Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE Gen 1, and Apple Watch Series 7 are all discontinued. The first two are replaced by the $250 Apple Watch SE Gen 2 and the latter by Apple Watch Series 8, which retains its $399 starting price. Topping the lineup this year is Apple Watch Ultra. The ruggedized wearable costs $799 and offers a lot of firsts for the product line.

But this article will focus on Apple Watch Series 8, pointing out the differences between it and its predecessor. So, if you find yourself in a pickle and need to choose between the two, this article will arm you with essential information to make your decision easier.

Technical Specifications

Specification Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Series 7 Display LTPO OLED “Crack Resistant” Always-On Retina Display 1.7 mm bezels 1000 nits brightness 41mm: 1.69-inch

45mm: 1.9-inch LTPO OLED “Crack Resistant” Always-On Retina Display 1.7 mm bezels 1000 nits brightness 41mm: 1.69-inch

45mm: 1.9-inch Processor Apple S8 SiP Apple S7 SiP Memory & Storage Memory: TBA GB Storage: 32GB Memory: 1GB Storage: 32GB Dimension and Weight Aluminum 41mm: 32.0g

45mm: 38.8g Stainless Steel 41mm: 42.3g

45mm: 51.5g Aluminum 41mm: 32.0g

45mm: 38.8g Stainless Steel 41mm: 42.3g

45mm: 51.5g Titanium 41mm: 37.0g

45mm: 45.1g Battery Up to 18 hours 0% to 80% in 45mins Up to 18 hours 0% to 80% in 45mins Sensor Compass, Altimeter, Blood oxygen sensor, Electrical Heart Sensor, Optical Heart Sensor, High-g Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Barometer, SpO2, VO2Max, Body Temperature Sensor Compass, Altimeter, Blood oxygen sensor, Electrical Heart Sensor, Optical Heart Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Barometer, SpO2, VO2Max Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n Bluetooth 5.0 GPS/GNSS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou LTE (optional) Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n Bluetooth 5.0 GPS/GNSS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou LTE (optional) Durability IP6X: dust-protection WR50: Water-resistant up to 50 meters IP6X: dust-protection WR50: Water-resistant up to 50 meters Price Starts at $399 Starts at $399

Design and Display

Series 7 introduced a change to the design of the Apple Watch in 2021 after the wearable spent three years using those introduced with Series 4. This year, Apple Watch Series 8's look and feel remain unchanged. It's available in the same 41mm and 45mm case options, with the 20% smaller bezels — compared to Apple Watch Series 6 or the latest Apple Watch SE Gen 2 — providing more visual and interactive space. The launch of watchOS 9 will ensure a lot more of this screen real estate is useable, primarily due to the new in-depth data shown to users.

Typically, we do a separate section within our articles to compare displays, but the panels on the two wearables are indistinguishable.

Since there are no physical changes, straps sold previously will remain compatible with Apple Watch Series 8. Also, along with the lack of design changes, Apple has dialed back the number of finishes it offers. You can buy Apple Watch Series 8 in four shades of aluminum — Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Red — and three shades of stainless steel — Space Black, Silver, and Gold. Apple Watch Series 7 was available in five aluminum options — Midnight, Starlight, Red, Blue, and Green — a similar set of Stainless Steel cases and two Titanium versions.

If we look into the insides, Apple has included a body temperature sensor within the watch this year. It comes with two receptors, one closer to your skin, interacting with your body via the back glass, and the other closer to the display. We will elaborate on their functionality ahead. As might be apparent from the above-stated factors, differentiating between Series 7 and Series 8 will be nearly impossible.

Processor, RAM, & Storage

For processing, Apple didn't choose to retain the same chipset — as it did with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Apple Watch Series 8 features the 64-bit S8 SiP. While it's said to improve performance, we'd bet the increment is marginal. As for RAM capacity, reports have stated Apple Watch Series 7 has 1GB of memory. We think Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the same amount or maybe more. As for internal storage, the wearable will offer 32GB of storage, just like Series 7, which features the S7 SiP.

Battery

Battery life on Apple has remained virtually unchanged ever since its introduction seven years ago. And similarly, Apple Watch Series 8 maintains the lineup's claim of 18 hours on a single charge. Though, with watchOS 9, Apple Watch Series 8 (and models launched after Series 4*) will be able to offer 36 hours of use via a Low Power mode, allowing users to delay their hunt for a charger.

In my day-to-day use, I've noticed the 18-hour claim translates to a day and a half of usage before I need to take my watch off. With Low Power mode's 36 hours claim, Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to last multiple days on a single charge. However, this number will dwindle as your watch ages due to reduced battery health.

It's unclear how much Low Power mode will impact Series 7, but I'm already testing it and am glad Apple is leaving the feature accessible across generations. Look forward to a post update when I have my data ready to report.

Software and Health Features

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7 will both support watchOS 9. While the newer watch will ship with the update, Series 7 users can update their wearable if their smartphone runs iOS 16. watchOS 9 brings various health-related features like medication lists, detailed sleep stage data, aFib History, and several new workout modes. To learn more, check out Pocketnow's watchOS 9 rundown.

But coming to sensors, Apple Watch Series 8 features a few new inclusions while optimizing its other hardware. The standout inclusion is the new body temperature sensor, whose primary function is to track your body's temperature as you sleep and carry on with your day. The data will help women understand when their ovulation started or when they could expect their period cycles. It can also help identify if someone is suffering from a fever. The next significant change with Apple Watch Series 8 is the inclusion of a new Crash Mode detection system. According to Apple, when the wearable detects a crash, it will notify required authority personnel about an accident unless a user successfully disables the prompt. The paired iPhone also plays a role in this function by applying its barometer, microphones, and GPS. Apart from these two primary changes, there is a parity of features between the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Series 7.​​​​​​​

Should I buy Apple Watch Series 8 over Apple Watch Series 7?

The specification sheet at the top of this article and our analysis showcase how the Apple Watch Series 8 is only marginally better than Series 7, which means if you're able to find the latter at a discount, the purchase is bound to make more sense. The only argument we see against buying Apple Watch Series 7 you can find below.

If you're involved with adventure activities like hiking on remote trails or are perhaps a motorist who wears an Apple Watch, the safety-based improvements, irrespective of how marginal, are worth considering. I've seen the benefit of Fall Detection, and Crash Detection takes this advantage further. Also, suppose you're trying to better care for your menstrual health. In that case, Apple Watch Series 8's temperature sensor will come in handy as it provides a retrospective ovulation estimate, which is helpful for family planning and improves period prediction.

Switching to Series 8 from a Series 7 isn't necessary, even if upgrading from Series 4. Last year's model has access to almost every essential feature. The wearables are bound to remain relatively similar in accuracy, and battery life is likely to have the same duration. I know I will continue wearing my Series 7 until next year or the next significant update.