We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get a new Apple Watch for less, as the latest iteration of this smartwatch is currently receiving an 18 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs for just $329.

Amazon’s current offers are letting you save $70 on the GPS-only version of the Apple Watch Series 8. This model arrived with a $399 price tag, meaning you can get one on your wrist for $329. This will get you a 41mm model with a Midnight Aluminum Case and a Midnight Sport Band or a RED Aluminum Case with RED Sport Band.

The Apple Watch Series 8 arrives with Apple’s best and latest fitness tracking sensors, Blood Oxygen and ECG apps, an Always-On Retina Display, water resistance, and tons of bands from Apple and third-party companies to customize your smartwatch according to your liking, and more.

However, you can also check out the Apple Watch Series 7, which is still on sale with 43 percent savings on its 45mm model with a Graphite Stainless Steel Case and a Graphite Milanese Loop. In other words, you can take this bad boy with you for $459.