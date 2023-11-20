We keep spotting crazy Black Friday deals to help you save on some of the best and hottest devices in 2023. The latest deals will get you amazing savings on some of the best Apple Watch models, starting with the Apple Watch Series 8, which now sells for just $299 after receiving a very attractive 25 percent discount. This is still one of Apple’s best smartwatches on the market, and the fact that it’s now $100 off makes it a better alternative for those interested in scoring excellent savings.

Apple Watch Series 8 $299 $399 Save $100 Apple Watch Series 8 is still an excellent option for those looking for a new smartwatch in 2023, as it comes with a more affordable price tag and tons of sensors to keep track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises an all-day battery life and a body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy. $299 at Amazon

The Apple Series 8 includes tons of amazing fitness tracking sensors, Blood Oxygen, and ECG apps to keep an eye on your health, you also get an always-on Retina Display. This deal will get you a new 41mm model with a Starlight Aluminum Case and a Starlight Sport Band. However, if you want crazy savings and you don’t care much about the latest model, I strongly suggest you check out the Apple Watch Series 7, which comes with LTE support and a 45mm Stainless steel case for just $392, thanks to an insane 48 percent discount.

Other great alternatives will get you a new Apple Watch Series 9 for $329 with 18 percent savings, which translates to $70 off. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also getting some love and 8 percent savings, leaving it up for grabs at $739. And if you want a backup watch, you can also consider picking up the second-generation Apple Watch SE, which currently sells for $269.

You can also complete your setup with a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, as these headphones are now available for $190 thanks to a 24 percent discount, which means you get $59 in instant savings and excellent audio quality thanks to better active noise canceling, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, personalized Spatial Audio, and more.