If you’ve been following the news lately, you might have noticed that Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 9 on September 12, 2023. The new smartwatch comes in a new color and the new Apple S9 chip. If you’re after the latest and the greatest, you’ll be happy to know that the Series 9 will retail for the same price as the Series 8 did in 2022. Naturally, this also means that the Series 8 is about to receive a steep discount as companies will try to get rid off their stock, and as such, we have a deal where you can save $89 on the still excellent Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8 $310 $399 Save $89 Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy. $310 at Amazon

The 41mm Series 8 is now only $309.99 on Amazon, saving you $89 in savings, or about 22%. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for the Series 8 smartwatch, and you should grab it before it goes out of stock, as we’re not sure how long the deal will stay live. If you want to make phone calls, you might be interested in the 41mm cellular model has a smaller discount at 18%, available for $424.99.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

If you’re not a fan of small smartwatches, you might want to take a closer look at the 45mm Series 8, which is also discounted, albeit at a lower margin. The 45mm smartwatch with GPS is available for just $354.99, instead of its regular $429 price tag, saving you 17%. The 45mm cellular model also received a 14% discount, retailing for $454.99, enabling you to take phone calls and connect to the internet when your phone is home or in the car.

Fossil Gen 6 $174 $299 Save $125 The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch comes with Wear OS and a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset. The watch can track activity goals, SPO2, sleep, and many more. It has a 3ATM waterproof design, and it has a fast charge feature to keep you on the go. $173 at Amazon (Fossil Gen 6 44mm)

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch also received a steep discount, and the Gen 6 42mm is now discounted to just $199, down from its usual $299 price tag. That’s 33% in savings. But if you’re now a fan of small smartwatches, you’ll be glad to see that the larger 44mm has also received a discount, and even bigger one. The Fossil Gen 6 44mm is available for just $173.50, down from its usual $299 price. That’s 42% in savings that you can spend elsewhere, such as straps, cases, and anything else.