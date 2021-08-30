Apple Watch Series 7 is shaping up to be a major upgrade for the smartwatch from Apple. The upcoming watch is said to be featuring a new flat-edge design, a bigger battery, a double-sided chip, and a bigger display. According to the latest newsletter from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is set to include a new set of watch faces on Apple Watch Series 7 that’ll take the advantage of the bigger display.

Gurman, reiterates in his newsletter, that the Watch Series 7 will come in two bigger options — a 41mm one and a 45mm one. The company will add new watch faces, on top of the new ones introduced in WWDC 2021, to the Series 7 to take advantage of the bigger screen. One of the new watch faces will be the updated Infograph Modular face, according to Gurman.

Gurman also says that no new health features are expected this year. He says this year’s upgrade is focused on the new display and the larger battery rather than new health features as reported earlier.

While last year’s upgrade centered on the blood-oxygen sensor, this year’s is all about a new design with a flatter display and edges, a faster processor and slightly larger screens. I don’t expect any major health upgrades until at least next year, when we may see a body-temperature sensor.

What are your expectations from the Apple Watch Series 7? Are you looking forward to buying a new smartwatch this holiday season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Power On