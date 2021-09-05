Earlier this month, it was reported that Apple is facing some issues in the production of the Watch Series 7. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his weekly newsletter, confirmed that Apple is indeed struggling to produce the next-gen Apple Watch. Although, he claims that Apple will announce the new Watch alongside iPhone 13 lineup later this month, but expects the Watch to be available in limited quantities initially.

Apple Watch Series 7 is said to come with a major redesign. Apple is reportedly planning to bring its flat-edge design to Apple Watch this year, upping its display sizes from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm. But, the new display design seems to have caused some issues for Apple.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is having “production headaches” producing the Watch Series 7. He says three outcomes are possible of this delay: the announcement is delayed while production issues are resolved, the announcement date moves forward and the device is available in limited quantities, or the device is announced but not made available until a later date.

I’m led to believe that we’ll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone [13], but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities. That shouldn’t be too unfamiliar to those who witnessed the original Apple Watch launch in 2015.

Apple is set to announce a lot of products this fall, including the new iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, a new iPad mini, M1X MacBook Pro, and AirPods 3. The Watch Series 7 isn’t expected to boast a lot of health features but will come with a bigger battery and larger display, according to reports.

Apple is expected to host its first virtual event of this fall on September 14. The company is tipped to unveil the iPhone 13 series and the Apple Watch Series 7 at the event.

Via: Power On