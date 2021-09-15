Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch alongside the new iPhone 13 series at the Apple Fall Event. The new watch comes with a similar design, several hardware improvements, new sensors, and better tracking capabilities. The new iPhone 13 series includes the iPhone 13 mini, the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max premium flagships. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Apple Watch Series 7 Specifications and see what’s new.

Apple Watch Series 7 Pricing and availability

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 and it will be available later this fall. The Watch 7 will come in five aluminum finishes, including Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, and (PRODUCT) RED.

Storage Price Apple Watch Series 7 41mm (GPS) $399 Apple Watch Series 7 41mm (GPS + Cellular) $499 (Not confirmed) Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (GPS) $429 (Not confirmed) Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (GPS + Cellular) $529 (Not confirmed)

Display

One of the biggest improvements on the new Watch Series 7 is the display. The bezels are now only 1.7mm thin, and over 40-percent slimmer than on the Series 6. As a result, the display is now 20-percent larger, and it’s also more durable thanks to a crack-resistant glass, that is also IP6X dust certified and has a water resistance level of WR50.

Apple Watch Series 7 Internals & Sensors

The Apple Watch Series 7 is likely equipped with Apple’s latest S7 chipset, which features 32GB of internal storage. The watch is available in two sizes, in 41 mm and 45 mm, up 1 mm from last year. The design itself has remained the same, although Apple spent some time explaining how much softer the edges and curves on the watch feel. The watch also received an IP6X dust certification, as well as WR50, which means that it can withstand swimming, and it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, like last year’s Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 7 Specifications

Some of the specifications may not be accurate as Apple hasn’t officially revealed them to the public. We’ll update this article once we find out more.

Specification Apple Watch Series 7 Display LTPO OLED

“Crack Resistant”

Always-On Retina Display

1.7 mm bezels

20% larger display area (compared to S6)

70% brighter (compared to S6) 41mm : TBD 45mm : TBD

Processor Apple S7 (Not confirmed) Memory & Storage Memory: 1GB ( Not confirmed)

1GB ( Storage: 32GB ( Not confirmed) Dimension and Weight Aluminum TBD Stainless Steel TBD Battery Up to 18 hours

0% to 80% in 45mins Sensor Compass, Altimeter, Blood oxygen sensor, Electrical heart sensor, optical heart sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, always-on altimeter, Barometer, Sp02, VO2Max Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

LTE (optional) Durability IP6X: dust-protection

WR50: Water-resistant up to 50 meters Price Starts at $399