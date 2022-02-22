We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Apple Watch Series 7, Sony Bluetooth speakers and more products are on sale

By Samuel Martinez February 22, 2022, 6:45 pm
Apple's Numerals Duo Watch Face for Series 7 Source: Aryan Suren

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently score up to $50 savings on the latest Apple Watch Series 7. The smaller 41mm model is available for just $349 on its GPS-only model, but you can also opt for the LTE variant that goes for $449. Either way, you will still be getting an outstanding Apple Watch Series 7 that comes packed with an Always-on Retina Display, IP 6X dust resistance, and swim-proof design, plus you also get blood oxygen monitoring, built-in ECG, and more.

However, you can also choose to go for the larger 45mm models, as they are also receiving a $50 discount. This means that you can pick up the GPS-only model for $379 and the LTE variant for $479. However, you will have to choose wisely, as these savings aren’t available in every color option.

Moving on, we have also spotted the Sony SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Speaker with personalized home theater audio receiving a 34 percent discount that will get you $101.99 savings. In other words, you can pick up a pair for $198. They feature a built-in mic, up to 12 hours of battery life, and an IPX4 rating that means it will be safe against a possible splash. However, if you want to share your favorite tunes, your best choice may be the Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker that is now available for $148 after receiving a $31.99 discount. This portable Bluetooth speaker features an IP67 rating and a battery that will deliver up to 24 hours of non-stop music.

And since we’re talking audio, you can also check out the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset that sells for $60 after a $20 discount. This gaming headset will get you up to 18 hours of non-stop music, plus you can also connect it to any of the latest gaming consoles. And if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can also consider checking out the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset that sells for $50 after receiving the same $20 discount.

