Apple Watch Series 7 with Silver Stainless Steel Case and Silver Milanese Loop is seeing a rare discount

One of the best things about Amazon.com is that it always gives us incredible deals on some of the hottest and best products. This includes a vast selection of devices from Apple, Samsung, and other great brands. For example, you can now score up to $100 savings on Apple’s latest smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in different sizes, materials, and tons of watch bands to choose from, making it one of the most customizable smartwatches. And right now, you can get a new Apple Watch Series 7 model with a Silver Stainless Steel Case and Silver Milanese Loop for just $699 after a $100 discount that represents 13 percent savings. This model comes with a 45mm case, GPS, and LTE connectivity. You also get one of the best fitness trackers, in case you’re an active person and want to keep track of your workouts, walks, and more.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is also amazing because it features Blood Oxygen and ECG apps to keep track of your health, heart rate, and more. You also get the largest screen size available on an Apple Watch, an Always-On display, and Apple’s most crack-resistant front crystal. It also features dust and water resistance, and it is also great because it will charge up to 33 percent faster than its predecessor.

However, you don’t need to spend that much to get your hands on a new Apple Watch Series 7 since you can also consider the more affordable GPS-only model that comes with a 41mm aluminum case and a Sport Band for just $329 after picking up an 18 percent discount that will help you save $70. You can also get the same $70 savings on the larger 45mm model with GPS-only support, meaning you can take one home for $359.

Finally, you can also get the Apple Watch Series 7 with a 45mm aluminum case and LTE support for $459 after a 13 percent discount. It won’t look as classy as the Silver Stainless Steel with Silver Milanese Loop model, but it will give you the same features for less.