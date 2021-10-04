Apple announced its new Apple Watch Series 7 last month. At the time of its announcement, Apple didn’t announce the launch and pre-order date of the Watch Series 7. However, today, the Cupertino giant has announced that Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for pre-order starting October 8 at 5 a.m. PDT. It will then starting shipping a week later, on October 15. The Watch will also be available in-stores from October 15, as reported earlier.

Apple says “customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 50 other countries and regions will be able to order Apple Watch Series 7 beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, October 8, with availability in stores beginning Friday, October 15.”

Apple is also offering a $100 rebate if you buy the cellular model and activate a plan with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon. You’ll be able to place your order for Apple Watch Series 7 using this link.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a minor upgrade over Apple Watch Series 6, at least on paper. It features a slightly larger 41mm and 45mm display, a larger battery, and new watch faces to take advantage of the bigger screen. Other than that, it features the same health features as Apple Watch Series 6. Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in 5 aluminum colors: Green, Blue, Product Red, Starlight, and Midnight with the price starting at $399. It will also be available in stainless steel and titanium versions.

With Apple Watch Series 7 shipping starting on October 15, are you looking to buy the new smartwatch from Apple? Let us know in the comments section below!