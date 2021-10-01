Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatches

Apple announced its new Apple Watch Series 7 last month. Even though the new smartwatch doesn’t come with the much-anticipated flat edge display, new design, or new health sensors, it’s still an upgrade over the Watch Series 6 with its large display and better battery life. However, at the time of the announcement, Tim Cook didn’t reveal the pre-order date and shipping date of the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple just cited that the Watch will be available “later this fall.”

Now, according to a new report from Jon Prosser, Apple will start pre-order for the Apple Watch Series 7 “as early as next week.” He says the shipping could start in mid-October, just in time for the holiday season. The leaker claims Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in 5 aluminum colors: Green, Blue, Product Red, Starlight, and Midnight with the price starting at $399. Prosser says “stainless steel and titanium versions of the Watch will also be available.”

In addition to Prosser claiming the mid-October release date, Apple’s partner Hermès seems to corroborate Prosser’s leak. Hermès will offer custom-made Apple Watch Series 7 along with the vanilla Apple Watch. A customer care executive has revealed that the Series 7 pre-order will begin on October 8, 2021. We don’t know if the information is correct, or not, but the two schedules match so it might turn out to be true.

Are you willing to picking up an Apple Watch Series 7? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: FrontPageTech




