Apple Watch Series 7, the smartwatch Apple introduced almost a month ago at its ‘California Streaming’ event, is now finally available to pre-order from the online Apple Store. The prices for Apple Watch Series 7 start at $399 in the United States, with the prices going up to $849 for the Titanium (GPS + Cellular) models. Apple says the Watch Series 7 will start shipping next week, from October 15. The Watch will also be available for purchase in stores next week, but if you plan to get your hands on the latest Apple Watch on the launch day itself, you should try to place your pre-order as early as possible.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in five new colors, Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, and Product RED, along with Steel, Titanium, Nike, and Hermès limited edition model. For those of you wondering, here’s the full list of Apple Watch Series 7 models along with their prices:

Series 7 — 41mm Aluminum (GPS only) $399

Series 7 — 45mm Aluminum (GPS only) $429

Series 7 — 41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) $499

Series 7 — 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) $529

Series 7 — 41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) $699

Series 7 — 45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) $749

Series 7 — 41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) $749

Series 7 — 45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) $799

Series 7 — 41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) $799

Series 7 — 45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) $849

Series 7 — 41mm Nike (GPS only) $399

Series 7 — 45mm Nike Edition (GPS only) $429

Series 7 — 41mm Nike Edition (GPS + Cellular) $499

Series 7 — 45mm Nike Edition (GPS + Cellular) $529

Apple Store went offline earlier today. However, it is now back up and running. If you’re having issues accessing the store, keep refreshing. You can always access the Apple Store through the Apple Store iOS app as well.

AT&T is also offering Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order at its online store. You can now, along with Apple’s online store, pre-order an Apple Watch Series 7 on AT&T as well. In addition to offering the Watch the same day as Apple, AT&T is also throwing in a $200 offer on the Watch purchase. The company says that the customers can get $200 off their order when they buy two Apple Watches on an installment plan – and the two watches don’t even have to be a Series 7 to qualify for the promo.

As a refresher, the Apple Watch Series 7 seems like a minor upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 6, at least on paper. It features a larger display (1mm bigger than the last generation) with the smaller now featuring the 41mm display and the larger supporting a bigger 45mm display. Apple says the new display is 20% larger compared to the Series 6, and the watch’s borders are only 1.7mm thin. To take advantage of the bigger display, Apple has also thrown in a couple of new watch faces. Like the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7 supports always-on display as well.

It features the same chip as Apple Watch Series 6, however, Apple has increased the battery capacity so it should last longer than the previous generation. The Series 7 also supports faster charging. Apple claims the Series 7 charges 33%faster than the Series 6, thanks to the USB-C cable as well.