Apple Watch Series 7 is shaping up to be a major upgrade to last year’s Watch Series 6. A double-sided S series processor, bigger battery, larger display, and a whole new flat-edge design are some of the rumored features of the upcoming Apple Watch. However, according to a new report, Apple has run into some issues producing the smartwatch, as a result of which, Apple Watch Series 7 might get delayed.

The report comes from Nikkei Asia which states that the production has taken a hit due to the upcoming Apple Watch featuring a “complicated design” — which is most likely the new flat-edge design.

Manufacturers of Apple Watch 7, as the device is expected to be called, began small-scale production last week but encountered critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance, multiple people familiar with the situation said.

Three sources said the current disappointing production quality could be attributed to the complexity of design, which is significantly different from that of previous generations of the watch, and the assemblers found issues when putting together electronics modules, components and displays.

As a result of the delay, Apple has temporarily “halted” the production of the new watch as engineers attempt to “further certify the designs before going into mass production.” Interestingly, Nikkei Asia claims Apple Watch Series 7 will feature blood pressure monitoring. However, the new sensor should “meet requirements for water-resistance performance,” which it hasn’t according to the report, “further increasing the engineering and production challenges.”

Bloomberg has also reported the same since Nikkei Asia’s report came out, so it’s expected that the Watch Series 7 will get delayed. Apple usually announces its smartwatch along with the iPhone, albeit last year when it announced Watch Series 6 with iPad Air. However, it’s not looking like that the company is prepared to announce the smartwatch this month.

