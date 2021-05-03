apple watch glucose

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple and Samsung smartwatches might add blood glucose monitoring to their arsenal of health and wellness capabilities. Now, The Telegraph reports that Apple has joined hands with a British company named Rockley Photonics and is exploring advanced capabilities such as blood glucose monitoring, alcohol level measurement, and blood pressure measurement for its future smartwatches. 

Blood alcohol level and blood pressure measurement are also a possibility

As per Rockley Photonics’ SEC filing, Apple is among the company’s largest clients and is poised to be a major contributor to its revenue in the foreseeable future. Or in simple words, Apple is a deep-pocket client with a long-lasting collaboration. But how does the collaboration translate to advanced features for the upcoming generation of Apple Watch, specifically with regards to blood glucose and alcohol level measurement? Well, here is what the British company mentions in its SEC filing: 

“Our products are being designed in utilization in: (a) medical devices, including blood pressure, body temperature, blood glucose, and alcohol monitoring devices, pulse oxymetry, and near.”

The company also makes it clear that it is working on the consumer healthcare segment via wearable devices. We have developed a unique sensing platform that we believe can reshape the wellness and healthcare industries through multiple applications in non-invasive, multi-modal biomarker monitoring,” Rockley Photonics adds in its SEC filing. Are we going to see this capability on the Apple Watch Series 7? There are rumors which claim so.

Now, blood glucose monitoring will be a major upgrade for the Apple Watch when it comes to its health and wellness capabilities. Over the years, the Apple Watch has received its fair share of acclaim for the ECG feature (saving multiple lives that have received media coverage too), and then the blood oxygen measurement capability that arrived with the Apple Watch Series 6. Do keep in mind that the blood glucose level measurement capability on the Apple Watch will be a non-invasive method. 

10.5% of the US population is diabetic, which means Apple has a huge opportunity here

Adding blood glucose measurement capability will be a huge upgrade, especially for folks with diabetes. As per the National Diabetes Statistics Report (2020) commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 34.2 million people have diabetes, which amounts to roughly 10.5% of the US population. Having a smart wearable that could measure the blood glucose level in real-time will come in handy for diabetic folks, who have to be particularly careful with their meal and diet plans. And if executed well, this could be yet another feature that will position the Apple Watch in a class of its own. 

View Apple Watch Series 6 on Amazon



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Bose headphones and more devices are on sale right now
Check out the latest deals on Amazon.com, featuring some of the best wireless headphones from Bose, Sony, and more
fitbit luxe
Fitbit’s new Luxe fitness band also wants to be your next fashion accessory
Aside from the usual tricks such as heart and sleep monitoring, the Fitbit Luxe fitness band will also get SpO2 monitoring down the road.
Fossil smartwatches, smart lamps and more are on sale right now
Check out the latest deals on Fossil hybrid smartwatches, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and several smart lamps for your home