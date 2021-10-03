Apple announced its new Apple Watch Series 7 last month. At the time of its announcement, Apple didn’t announce the launch and pre-order date of the Watch Series 7. A recent leak claimed that the Series 7 pre-order will go live on next week, on October 8th, with shipping starting the week after that. Now, ahead of the rumored launch next week, Apple Watch Series 7 hands-on images have appeared on the web.

The images were on a Facebook group “Apple Watch enthusiasts” by someone reportedly working for the US major carrier who claimed he was involved in testing. The images were taken down soon after they went live, but then they’re re-shared by popular Apple reporting website MacRumors.

Although the images look like a real-life Apple Watch Series 7, but we would still take them with a pinch of salt since there’s no way we can verify their authenticity. Nonetheless, the hands-on images offer a look at Apple Watch with a larger display than the Series 6 and also show the new keyboard Apple will ship with Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 is a minor upgrade over the Watch Series 6. It comes with a bigger display than the Series 6, and a larger battery too. For comparison, Apple Watch Series 7 has 20% more screen area than the Apple Watch Series 6 and 50% more screen area than the Series 3. Apple reportedly ships the same chipset in the Watch Series 7, but it’s still years ahead when comparing to the competition.

Are you willing to picking up an Apple Watch Series 7? What are your thoughts on the hands-on images? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors