The Apple Watch Series 7, Google Nest Wi-Fi and more are on sale

You can currently save up to $50 on select Apple Watch models over at Amazon.com, where you can purchase one for as low as $349. This will get you any model with a 41mm case and Sport Band, including the Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band model. However, none of these models feature LTE support. If you want to be able to take calls on your Apple Watch, you can choose to pay $449 for one, as the same $50 savings are being applied to most variants. You can also choose to get your hands on the more stylish 41mm Silver Stainless Steel Case with the Silver Milanese Loop model that is available for $700 after a $49 discount.

If you want the larger 45mm model, you can get one starting at $379, which will only get you GPS support. The LTE model is also receiving the same $50 savings, and you can get yours for $100 more if you want to get your new Watch with a Sport Band. The higher-end 45mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop that also comes with LTE sells for $750 after scoring a $49 discount.

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Mesh System Router is receiving a 14 percent discount that lets you pick one up for $145 and score $24 savings. However, the best savings come with the 2-pack option that will get you an $80 discount that translates to 27 percent savings. In other words, you can get your home connected for just $219.

Other deals include the Samsung 980 PRO 250GB PCIe NVMe Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD that receives up to 38 percent savings, depending on the storage option you go for. The best deal comes with the 1TB model that sells for $143 after an $87.50 discount, but you can also get the Samsung 980 PRO 250GB PCIe NVMe Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD for $70.