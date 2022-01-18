The Apple Watch Series 7, Galaxy Watch 4 and more are on sale

We keep on receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently purchase a new Apple Watch Series 7 for just $339 on its 41mm GPS-only model after receiving a $60 discount. This will get you a new Apple Watch Series 7 with a Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band. You can also opt for the Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band or the Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band options that are now available for $390, which means $9 savings for those interested. And if you want the larger 45mm model, your best option comes with the Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band and the (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band that is currently seeing a $50 discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for $379.

If you’re looking for more budget-friendly options, you can also pick up the Apple Watch SE for just $299 and score $30 savings on the 40mm LTE model in Gold Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band or get the same color option without LTE support for just $249 and get the same $30 savings. The larger 44mm model is also getting some love, and you can pick one up with GPS support for $279 or get LTE support for $329, as these two options are also getting a $30 discount. You can also get your hands on a new Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch 44mm for just $30 after a 25 percent discount. This protective armband will hold your Apple Watch in place so you can enjoy your favorite sport or activity without having to worry too much about your Watch.

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch SE Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Other smartwatch deals feature the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm that comes with a $40 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $240. The Classic model is receiving a $30 discount on its Black color variant, which means you can buy one for $350. And finally, the Amazfit T-Rex Smart Watch with GPS is the most affordable option that currently sells for $90 after seeing a $50 discount. This military outdoor sports watch features a 20-day battery life, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, water resistance, and more.