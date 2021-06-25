The Apple Watch has been getting better and better every single year, with more advanced features being added in every single new iteration. According to a new report, the next generation of Apple Watch models could feature a double-sided chip, which could give more space for other hardware components, as well as a larger battery.

According to a report by DigiTimes, accessed by MacRumors, the next generation of Apple Watch Series 7 could come with a double-sided technology that would allow the module and the chip to be miniaturized, making it even smaller, potentially even more efficient. ASE Technology has also confirmed the double-sides System-in-Package (SiP) on its website, meaning that we’re likely very close to seeing the much smaller, double-sided S7 chip in the new Apple Watch devices.

Alongside the Apple Watch Series 7, a new blood glucose monitoring feature is rumored to come to the Apple Watch, although these are so advanced that it’s very unlikely to make it to this year’s series. As for what else we’re expecting in the new Apple Watch, it’s a brand new design with flat edges, potentially the same sized display, although it’ll likely have an improved panel, a larger battery, blood alcohol level measurements.

While we don’t have any official date set for the Apple Watch Series 7, we expect them to live sometime in mid-September 2021, be available in stores sometime near the end of September. As for cost, the Series 7 is expected to cost as the Series 6, starting at $399 for the standard 40mm version. We have also collected all of the rumors and details for you in one place, in case you want to visit our article.

What are your thoughts about the new double-sided chip in the new Apple Watch Series 7 devices? What other new sensors would you like to see in the new smartwatch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!