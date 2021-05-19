Jon Prosser has been on fire lately. He recently posted some images of the alleged design of the new Google Pixel 6, but he’s not stopping there. Now, he has revealed what could be the design of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7.

fpt about to drop 👀 pic.twitter.com/8tHqAUTe6R — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 19, 2021

The Apple Watch is probably the most popular and the best smartwatch available on the market, but if we’re honest, this is mainly focused on its features. Every new refresh gives us more sensors, more possible uses, and a better experience. However, they remain very similar in the design department. Anyone would have a hard time telling the difference between the first three generations of the Apple Watch or the difference between the latest three generations, but it seems that things may change with the Apple Watch Series 7, in a way.

Prosser has revealed the alleged design of the Apple Watch on his YouTube Channel Front Page Tech. He has a very nice leak record, but as always, we advise you to take this and every rumor with some salt and tons of skepticism, as many things can change from now until the official launch of the product. Prosser started to look into the new design of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 since Ming-Chi Kuo predicted we could get a Watch redesign in 2021. And this is what his sources have revealed.

Prosser sent real images and CAD renders of the Apple Watch Series 7 to concept artist Ian Zelbo to come up with new renders to keep his sources safe and anonymous. These new renders suggest that the new Watch will arrive with flat edges, following what Apple has been doing with its latest iPhones and iPad Pro models. The display is expected to remain the same, but he also claims that there are several prototypes with smaller bezels and more screen real estate, but unfortunately, we have no idea as to which new sensors are coming.

Another thing we have to consider is that this new design may not be the Apple Watch Series 7, as there is no real reference of the name of the model, so we could also be looking at the possible design of the Apple Watch Series 8. What we do know is that we may get more color options to choose from, maybe to follow the company’s latest color choices on the latest AirPods Max and 2021 M1 iMacs. It is also said that Cupertino is working on experimental colors, so who knows? We may even get to see more color options in the future.