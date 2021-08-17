We heard several rumors claiming that the next generation of Apple Watch Series 7 will launch with a new flat-edged design and feature a larger display thanks to smaller bezels. A series of new CAD renders reveal the upcoming design in more detail.

Shared by 91Mobiles, the new renders reveal a new and updated Apple Watch design. The flat edges may seem familiar from the iPhone 12 series and the new generation of iPad Pro tablets. The next generation of Apple MacBooks are also said to feature the new flat-edged design, and most of the new Apple products are expected to have it.

The Apple Watch’s back also seems to consist of the same health sensors as the Watch 6 Series; hence we may not see many added functionalities unless Apple managed to shrink some of them, making it smaller while packing in more features.

While the overall design is new for the smartwatch, the button and digital crown are placed in the same place as in previous generations. However, the speakers are extended and are longer on the side. The new CAD renders also suggest that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in the same 40mm and 44mm case sizes as the previous generations.

The bezels on the watch are expected to be thinner, and the display ever so slightly larger. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is also testing a new screen lamination process for the upcoming generation, which will bring the display closer to the cover glass. (via MacRumors).

According to the new report, the 44mm model will feature a 1.8-inch display, slightly larger than the 1.73-inch screen on the Series 6. The new Series 7 watches are also expected to be 1.7mm thinner, compared to the previous generation.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to launch alongside the iPhone 13 series of devices, which are rumored to be unveiled in the third week of September at the digital Apple Event. We’ve also seen previous flat-edged designs in the past from other leakers.

