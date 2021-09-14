Apple today has finally unveiled the brand new Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch. At the Apple Event, the company also announced the brand new iPhone 13 mini, the standard iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max flagships. The new devices come with several upgrades and improvements over their predecessor. Apple has also unveiled the brand new AirPods 3 wireless earbuds.

The new Apple Watch 7 Series has a slightly new design, although the design has mainly remained the same, as opposed to the leaks that we’ve seen of the flat-edged designs. Apple says it’s the most durable watch ever, with a Crack Resistance design, and it’s also certified for IP6X and WR50. The buttons are now larger and more refined to take advantage of the larger display.

The display is 20-percent larger compared to the Series 6, and the watch’s borders are only 1.7mm thin. The casing of the watch is also softer and has more rounded corners. The Series 7 also supports faster charging, it’s now 33-percent faster with the USB-C cable.

watchOS 8 will automatically detect when you start riding a bicycle, and also adds fall detection to cycling and it will also support e-bikes that will let you track your activities while going out for a ride.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in five new colors, Midnight, Starlight, Product RED and it will support the already existing bands. The Watch 7 will start at $399, and it will be available later this fall. The Series 3 will remain available and be sold at $199, while the Apple Watch SE will start at $279.

This story is developing…

