Apple Watch Series 7, and more smart watch options are on sale

Apple’s latest Watch and other amazing smartwatches are currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have the Apple Watch Series 7 receiving a 13 percent discount on its smaller 41mm variant, which translates to $50 savings. In other words, you can purchase your new Watch Series 7 for just $349. Still, you will have to go for the GPS-only model with a Blue Aluminum case and Blue Sport Band, or the Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band options, as other models aren’t available or are a bit more expensive.

If you want the larger 45mm variant, you can get it for $379 after receiving the same $50 discount. This will get you a new Apple Watch Series 7 in a Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band or Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band, or you can opt for the Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band that sells for $410.

However, you can also choose to get the more affordable Apple Watch SE that is currently going for $229 after seeing the same $50 discount. This option features a similar design to the one found in the Apple Watch Series 6, but it lacks several features, such as an ECG monitor and more. And if you want something even more affordable, you can also consider the Apple Watch Series 3 that is still available for purchase. Again, you can pick one up for just $199 after a $30 discount on its larger 42mm model.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm Apple Watch SE Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

If you want more options to choose from, you will find the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic receiving a $40 discount, which means that you can buy yours for $310. Suppose you want the regular version. In that case, you can get one for $230 after a more compelling $50 discount. Or, check out the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch that sells for $199 after a $96 discount.