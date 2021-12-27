Apple Watch Series 7, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch and other accessories are on sale

You can currently save some bucks on the purchase of your new Apple Watch Series 7. Apple’s latest watch is currently going for $380 after receiving a $20 discount on its GPS-only variant that comes with a 41mm Green Aluminum case with a Clover Sport Band. And if you are looking to save on the larger 45mm model, your best choice is to go for the one that comes with the Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. It is currently up for grabs at $279 after seeing a more compelling 12 percent discount that will score you $50 savings.

The Apple Watch SE is also on sale, and you can purchase yours for $240, which means you will be able to save $30 off your purchase. This will get you the smaller 40mm, GPS-only model that comes in a Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.

Other smartwatch options include the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch that is currently selling for $190 after a 17 percent discount that will get $40 savings to anyone interested in picking one up. This model comes with a 1.45-inch AMOLE Display, blood oxygen, heart rate tracking sensors, and you also get a water-resistance grade of 5 ATM. This option will also score you a long-lasting battery life that will keep you going for up to 12 days, and you can also add up to 470 songs to your watch so you can listen to your favorite tunes anywhere.

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch SE Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch

Of course, you will need a pair of headphones to listen to your music, and with that in mind, we can also recommend you pick up a pair of Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless in-Ear Earbud that are now available for $69 after a 14 percent discount. WYZE Noise Cancelling Headphones are another option to consider, as they sell for just $51 after a $38 discount, or share your favorite beats with the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker that goes for $80 after a $10 discount.