We start today’s deals with some nice discounts on Apple’s and Samsung’s latest smartwatches. First, we find the Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $40 discount in its 44mm, GPS-only version with a Space Gray Aluminum Case and a Black Sport Band, which means that you can get yours for just $409. The deal extends to the (PRODUCT)RED and the Gold and Pink variants, with the White color option just being $5 more expensive. However, you can also grab an Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE support, and you can get yours starting at $484 with the (PRODUCT)RED version, but you can also grab other color options for $499 after a $30 discount. The biggest discount comes with the Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop, as it’s currently $50 off, leaving it at $749.

Still, you can also choose to go for the Apple Watch Series 5 that’s also on sale. You can get yourself the Gold Stainless Steel Case with Stone Sport Band for $449 after a massive $300 discount. This device is the larger 44mm version, and it also comes equipped with LTE connectivity. If you want the smaller 40mm version, you can also grab the Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band option, as it’s now getting a $100 discount, leaving it available for $399.

Now, moving on to Samsung’s smartwatches, we find the latest Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium with GPS, Bluetooth, and a 45mm case is currently selling for $500 after a $100 discount. If you can settle for the GPS-only version of the 45mm Galaxy Watch 3, you could only have to pay $330, or get the 41mm version for $300 and get the same $100 discount. LTE versions are also getting $100 off, meaning you can grab the 41mm version for $350 and the 45mm option for $379. You can also choose to go for the previous version, as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also on sale, and you can get yours for $200 after a $50 discount for the 40mm, GPS-only version.